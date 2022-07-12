Los Premios Emmy anunciaron este martes las nominaciones para su 74a edición. En ella se reconocerá una abundancia de nuevos programas y talentos excepcionales, los favoritos y los artistas veteranos que regresan. Así como un amplio espectro de narración innovadora en múltiples plataformas.
La ceremonia virtual en vivo fue organizada por JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) y Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) junto con el presidente y CEO de la Academia de Televisión, Frank Scherma.
“La televisión sigue manteniendo al mundo entretenido, informado y conectado. Con la producción en un máximo histórico, la Academia ha recibido un número récord de presentaciones al Emmy esta temporada”, dijo Scherma.
“Mientras nos preparamos para la noche más grande de la industria del entretenimiento, estamos encantados de honrar a los innovadores, creadores, artistas y narradores. Ellos están impulsando esta era platino de la televisión”.
Fue un año de logros notables para las mujeres. Casi la mitad de los directores nominados en las categorías de dirección con guión eran mujeres.
Esta temporada también vio a las mujeres recibir casi el 40 por ciento de las nominaciones en las categorías de escritura con guión.
El treinta y cuatro por ciento de los nominados a Escritura Sobresaliente de este año en todas las categorías de escritura también son mujeres, informó en un comunicado la oficina de prensa de los Emmys. En total, hubo 50 nominados a artistas por primera vez en todas las categorías de artistas esta temporada. A continuación los nominados. N
SERIE DE DRAMA
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
SERIE DE COMEDIA
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Jeremy Strong – Succession
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE DRAMA
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
John Turturro – Severance
Christopher Walken – Severance
Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjakets
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya – Euphoria
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE DRAMA
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Julia Garner – Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook – Succession
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bil Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelos Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Toni Collette – The Staircase
Julia Garner – Ozark
Lili James – Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson – Impeachment
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Amanda Saefried – The Dropout
ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
Adrien Brody – Succession
James Cromwell – Succession
Colman Domingo – Euphoria
Arian Moayed – Succession
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
Will Poulter – Dopesick
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick
Steve Zahn – The White Lotus
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Connie Britton – The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
Mare Winningham – Dopesick
SERIE TALK SHOW O VARIETY
The Daily Show con Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER
Late night with Seth Myers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS O REALITY
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
Nailed It
Ru’Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
