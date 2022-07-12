Los Premios Emmy anunciaron este martes las nominaciones para su 74a edición. En ella se reconocerá una abundancia de nuevos programas y talentos excepcionales, los favoritos y los artistas veteranos que regresan. Así como un amplio espectro de narración innovadora en múltiples plataformas.

La ceremonia virtual en vivo fue organizada por JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) y Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) junto con el presidente y CEO de la Academia de Televisión, Frank Scherma.

“La televisión sigue manteniendo al mundo entretenido, informado y conectado. Con la producción en un máximo histórico, la Academia ha recibido un número récord de presentaciones al Emmy esta temporada”, dijo Scherma.

“Mientras nos preparamos para la noche más grande de la industria del entretenimiento, estamos encantados de honrar a los innovadores, creadores, artistas y narradores. Ellos están impulsando esta era platino de la televisión”.

Fue un año de logros notables para las mujeres. Casi la mitad de los directores nominados en las categorías de dirección con guión eran mujeres.

Esta temporada también vio a las mujeres recibir casi el 40 por ciento de las nominaciones en las categorías de escritura con guión.

El treinta y cuatro por ciento de los nominados a Escritura Sobresaliente de este año en todas las categorías de escritura también son mujeres, informó en un comunicado la oficina de prensa de los Emmys. En total, hubo 50 nominados a artistas por primera vez en todas las categorías de artistas esta temporada. A continuación los nominados. N

SERIE DE DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

SERIE DE COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE DRAMA

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Severance

Christopher Walken – Severance

Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjakets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE DRAMA

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bil Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA

Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelos Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Ozark

Lili James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Saefried – The Dropout

ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwell – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Arian Moayed – Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter – Dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Steve Zahn – The White Lotus

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

SERIE TALK SHOW O VARIETY

The Daily Show con Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER

Late night with Seth Myers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS O REALITY

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

Ru’Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

