Esta es la lista completa de las nominaciones que buscan obtener un premio Óscar el próximo 27 de marzo en Hollywood. En la carrera, “El poder del perro”, de Jane Campion, lidera la lista con 12 nominaciones.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Amor sin barreras” (“West Side Story”)

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Drive My Car”

“Duna”

“El callejón de las almas perdidas” (“Nightmare Alley”)

“El poder del perro”

“Licorice Pizza”

“No mires arriba” (“Don’t Look Up”)

“Rey Richard: una familia ganadora” (“King Richard”)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “El poder del perro”

Steven Spielberg, “Amor sin barreras”

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “El poder del perro”

Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Will Smith, “Rey Richard: una familia ganadora”

Denzel Washington, “La tragedia de Macbeth”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain, “Los ojos de Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “La hija oscura”

Penélope Cruz, “Madres paralelas”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, “El poder del perro”

JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “El poder del perro”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jessie Buckley, “La hija oscura”

Ariana DeBose, “Amor sin barreras”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “El poder del perro”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Rey Richard: una familia ganadora”

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

“Drive My Car” (Japón)

“Flee” (Dinamarca)

“La mano de Dios” (Italia)

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bután)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Noruega)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“La familia Mitchell vs. las máquinas”

“Raya y el último dragón”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Questlove”

“Writing with Fire”

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

“Belfast”

“No miren arriba”

“Rey Richard: una familia ganadora”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

“CODA”

“Drive My Car”

“Duna”

“La hija oscura”

“El poder del perro”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

“Dune”

El callejón de las almas perdidas (“Nightmare Alley”)

El poder del perro (“The Power of the Dog”)

La tragedia de Macbeth (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Amor sin barreras (“West Side Story”)

MEJOR CORTO DE FICCIÓN

Ala kachuu – Take and run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Affairs of the Art

“Bestia”

Robin Robin

Boxballet

The Windshield Wiper (“El limpiaparabrisas”)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

“Duna”

El callejón de las almas perdidas (“Nightmare Alley”)

“El poder del perro”

La tragedia de Macbeth (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Amor sin barreras (“West Side Story”)

MEJOR VESTUARIO

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Duna”

El callejón de las almas perdidas (“Nightmare Alley”)

Amor sin barreras (“West Side Story”)

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

Un príncipe en Nueva York 2 (“Coming 2 America”)

“Cruella”

“Duna”

Los ojos de Tammy Faye (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

La casa Gucci

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Be Alive, de King Richard (“El método Williams”)

“Dos oruguitas”, de “Encanto”

Down to Joy, de “Belfast”

No time to die, de No Time to Die (“Sin tiempo para morir“)

Somehow You Do, de Four Good Days (“4 días”)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Don’t Look Up (“No mires arriba”)

“Duna”

“Encanto”

“Madres paralelas”

“El poder del perro”

MEJOR SONIDO

“Belfast”

“Duna”

Sin tiempo para morir (“No Time to Die”)

“El poder del perro”

“Amor sin barreras” (“West Side Story”)

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

“Duna”

Sin tiempo para morir (“No Time to Die”)

Spider-Man: Sin camino a casa (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”)

Free Guy

Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los Diez Anillos (“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”). N