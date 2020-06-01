"I Can't Breathe": El artista italiano aleXsandro Palombo rinde homenaje a George Floyd | Newsweek México

El artista italiano aleXsandro Palombo rinde un homenaje a George Floyd, el hombre negro que murió la semana pasada asfixiado por un policía, a través de los famosos personajes de Los Simpsons.
Palombo compartió en su cuenta de Instagram las imágenes con el título “I Can’t Breathe” Stop Racism (No puedo respirar. Alto al racismo), lema principal durante las protestas contra el racismo y la brutalidad policial en Estados Unidos.
En una imagen recrea la muerte de Floyd, pero con Homero Simpson de tez negra, con la rodilla del Jefe Gorgory sobre su cuello. En otra imagen Bart Simpson, de tez negra y con una playera que dice George Floyd, es perseguido por el mismo personaje.
Palombo es un artista y activista contemporáneo italiano de 46 años que utiliza un satírico Neo Pop Art como herramienta para crear conciencia sobre cuestiones sociales y culturales, también recreó la muerte de Eric Garner, un hombre negro que también murió cuando un oficial de Nueva York usó un estrangulamiento prohibido durante su arresto, en 2014.
