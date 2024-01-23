Tras un año complejo para la industria cinematográfica de Hollywood, con una larga huelga de actores y guionistas, finalmente ya están aquí las tan esperadas nominaciones a los premios Óscar 2024 que se entregarán en la gala de la 96ª edición del evento, el próximo 10 de marzo en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
Las películas favoritas de este año son Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon (Los asesinos de la luna), Barbie, Poor Things (Pobres criaturas) y The Holdovers (Los que se quedan). Se esperan que sean las que reciban la mayoría de los galardones de las principales categorías. A continuación te presentamos las nominaciones en las principales categorías.
NOMINACIONES AL ÓSCAR 2024 A MEJOR PELÍCULA
American Fiction
Anatomy of a fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA
Bradley Cooper: Maestro
Colman Domingo: Rustin
Paul Giamatti: The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy: Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright: American Fiction
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA
Annette Bening: Nyad
Lily Gladstone: Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller: Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan: Maestro
Emma Stone: Poor Things
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sterling K Brown: American Fiction
Robert De Niro: Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr.: Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling: Barbie
Mark Ruffalo: Poor Things
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Emily Blunt: Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks: The Color Purple
America Ferrera: Barbie
Jodie Foster: Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph: The Holdovers
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Anatomy of a Fall: Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon: Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan
Poor things: Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest: Jonathan Glazer
NOMINACIONES PARA EL ÓSCAR 2024 A MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
The Fire Inside: Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken: Barbie
It Never Went Away: “American Symphony”
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People): Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For?: Barbie
NOMINACIONES AL OSCAR 2024 A MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Io capitano (Italia)
Días perfectos (Japón)
La sociedad de la nieve (España)
The teacher’s lounge (Alemania)
Zona de interés (Reino Unido)
