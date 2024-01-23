Tras un año complejo para la industria cinematográfica de Hollywood, con una larga huelga de actores y guionistas, finalmente ya están aquí las tan esperadas nominaciones a los premios Óscar 2024 que se entregarán en la gala de la 96ª edición del evento, el próximo 10 de marzo en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Las películas favoritas de este año son Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon (Los asesinos de la luna), Barbie, Poor Things (Pobres criaturas) y The Holdovers (Los que se quedan). Se esperan que sean las que reciban la mayoría de los galardones de las principales categorías. A continuación te presentamos las nominaciones en las principales categorías.

NOMINACIONES AL ÓSCAR 2024 A MEJOR PELÍCULA

American Fiction

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA

Bradley Cooper: Maestro

Colman Domingo: Rustin

Paul Giamatti: The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy: Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright: American Fiction MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA

Annette Bening: Nyad

Lily Gladstone: Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller: Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan: Maestro

Emma Stone: Poor Things MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sterling K Brown: American Fiction

Robert De Niro: Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr.: Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling: Barbie

Mark Ruffalo: Poor Things MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Emily Blunt: Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks: The Color Purple

America Ferrera: Barbie

Jodie Foster: Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph: The Holdovers MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Anatomy of a Fall: Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon: Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan

Poor things: Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest: Jonathan Glazer NOMINACIONES PARA EL ÓSCAR 2024 A MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

The Fire Inside: Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken: Barbie

It Never Went Away: “American Symphony”

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People): Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For?: Barbie NOMINACIONES AL OSCAR 2024 A MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA Io capitano (Italia) Días perfectos (Japón) La sociedad de la nieve (España) The teacher’s lounge (Alemania) Zona de interés (Reino Unido) Oppenheimer, el drama de Christopher Nolan sobre las tribulaciones del padre de la bomba atómica, está al frente de la contienda por los premios Óscar con 13 nominaciones, incluida mejor película, de acuerdo con el anuncio de la Academia este martes. N

Newsweek en Español te recomienda también estas notas: