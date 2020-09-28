Trump tiene ventaja para ganar el primer debate presidencial, dice analista | Newsweek México

El presidente Donald Trump, tiene una mayor posibilidad de ganar el debate presidencial de mañana, 29 de septiembre, que el candidato demócrata Joe Biden, según Mitchell S. McKinney, especialista en debates.

McKinney es profesor de Comunicación y director del Instituto de Comunicación Política en la Universidad de Missouri y en conferencia virtual explicó que los debates no los suele ganar el candidato que ofrece más datos o evidencia para sostener sus posturas.

“El trabajo de un candidato no es ser el más informado, lleno de datos y cifras, eso no es lo que esperan los televidentes, sino cómo responden a los ataques”, dijo McKinney.

En ese sentido, comentó que Trump tiene ventaja.

“No sé cómo es que Trump podría ser visto como el perdedor del debate. Para Joe Biden es una historia diferente”.

Mencionó que cuatro años atrás, cuando Trump buscaba la presidencia de Estados Unidos contra Hillary Clinton, se registró el debate más conflictivo de la historia.

“Fue la primera vez que vimos difamación e insultos en un debate. En su mayoría vino de Donald Trump hacia Hillary Clinton”, dijo McKinney.

“Biden tiene una tarea difícil. Es más reservado, calmado y empático. ¿Se verá Joe Biden abrumado o eclipsado por su contrincante que es mucho más agresivo? Si lo hace, coincide con la narrativa de Trump, quien lo ha llamado Joe dormilón, Joe desganado, entre otros. Biden tiene que ser fuerte y agresivo”, agregó.

El primero de tres debates presidenciales entre Donald Trump y el candidato demócrata Joe Biden, se transmitirá este martes 29 de septiembre a las 6PM en horario de San Diego/Los Ángeles y contará con el presentador de Fox News, Chris Wallace, como moderador.

En este primer encuentro, los candidatos debatirán temas como el COVID-19, la Suprema Corte, economía, raza y violencia en las ciudades, la integridad de la elección y los registros de ambos candidatos a presidentes para el periodo 2020-2024.

Históricamente, los debates han sido los eventos de campaña con las mayores audiencias televisivas.

Alrededor del 80% de la población adulta en Estados Unidos vio o escuchó por lo menos uno de los cuatro debates que tuvieron John F. Kennedy y Richard Nixon en 1960.

Pero el debate con mayor audiencia en la historia se registró en 2016, cuando 84 millones de televidentes siguieron el primer debate de Trump y Clinton.

Ahora las expectativas son altas, pues el evento programado para mañana se ve enmarcado por la pandemia de COVID-19, las movilizaciones contra la brutalidad policiaca en Estados Unidos, y el reemplazo de la jueza Ruth Bader Ginsburg en la Suprema Corte, entre otros temas.

“Estamos anticipando otro evento memorable mañana”, dijo el experto en debates.

**

Este artículo fue escrito como parte del programa “Elecciones 2020: tour virtual sobre el proceso electoral de los Estados Unidos”, implementado por la oficina de prensa extranjera del Departamento de Estado de los Estados Unidos en cooperación con el Centro Internacional Meridiano.

Trump has an advantage to win the first presidential debate, analyst says

Donald Trump, President of the United States, has better chances of winning the presidential debate than Joe Biden, his democrat opponent, on September 29, according to Mitchell S. McKinney, a political analyst.

McKinney is Professor of Communication and Director of the Political Communication Institute at the University of Missouri.

In a virtual briefing, McKinney explained that candidates who spend most of their time in a debate giving facts and evidence, to support their position, are typically seen as the losers.

“The job of the candidate is not to be the most well briefed, full of facts and figures, that’s not what viewers are looking for. [But rather] how they respond when they’re attacked”.

In that sense, he commented that Trump has an advantage.

“I am not sure how he [Trump] could be seen as losing the debate. For Joe Biden, that’s a different story”, said McKinney.

He pointed out that four years ago, when Trump was contending against Hillary Clinton, they both led the most conflictive debate in history, according to his analysis.

“It was the first time we had seen tainting and name calling on a debate”, the analyst said.

“Biden has a tall order here. He is much more reserved, calmed, and empathetic. Will Joe Biden be seen overwhelmed and overshadowed by this much more aggressive debater? If he is, well that fills into Trump’s narrative of Joe Biden as sleepy joe and whatever name he is calling him currently. Biden has to be strong and properly aggressive”, he added.

The first of three presidential debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will air this Tuesday, September 29 at 6PM San Diego / Los Angeles time, and it will have Chris Wallace, who hosts “Fox News Sunday, as moderator.

In this first meeting, the candidates will discuss issues such as COVID-19, the Supreme Court, economy, race and violence in cities, the integrity of the election and the records of both candidates for president for the period 2020 -2024.

Historically, these events have the largest viewing audience of any single televised campaign event.

Approximately 80% of the US adult population viewed or listened to at least one of the four 1960 Kennedy-Nixon debates, according to McKinney.

But it was in 2016, that Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton registered the presidential debate with the highest audience in history, with 84 million viewers.

Now the expectations are high as the event scheduled for tomorrow is framed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the mobilizations against police brutality, and the replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Supreme Court, among other issues.

“We are anticipating another memorable event tomorrow evening”, said the expert on debates.

**

This article was written with help from “Elections 2020: Virtual Reporting Tour of the United States and the American Electoral Process,” implemented by the U.S. Department of State Foreign Press Centers in cooperation with Meridian International Center.